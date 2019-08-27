Best of Treasure Valley

2019 Best Margarita: The Matador

By Chris Langrill Special to the Idaho Statesman

The variety of margaritas and drinks at Matador lures repeat customers.
Tequila! Here’s a bit of trivia. “The Tequila Song,” that ditty that we all know and love – Tequila! – was released by The Champs in the 1950s. You may remember it from “The Sandlot” or “Pee Wee’s Big Adventure.” But that’s all fun and games. The Matador takes tequila – and margaritas – seriously. Whether you order a Cadillac Margarita with a Grand Marnier float or a smoky margarita with a charred pineapple reduction, you can bet that you’re getting one of the best margaritas in the Treasure Valley. Did we mention the Chile-Mango Margarita?

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Cafe Ole Cantina

Enrique’s Mexican Restaurant

