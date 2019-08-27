2019 Best Italian Restaurant: Luciano’s Italian Restaurant

Luciano’s Italian Restaurant has become a go-to spot for Italian food lovers in the Treasure Valley. Statesman file

Luciano’s describes itself as a hole-in-the-wall, local Italian restaurant. Trust us, that’s a good thing. You’ll feel right at home as you walk into Luciano’s and hear the voice of Dean Martin or Frank Sinatra drifting through the restaurant. “That’s Amore!” Speaking of love (amore), diners have come to love the Lobster Bisque, Clam Linguine and Fettucine Alfredo, but we highly recommend you save room for desserts such as Lucci’s Signature Chocolate Cake or Crème Coto. Good luck with that.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Gino’s Italian Ristorante & Bar

Louie’s Pizza & Italian Restaurant