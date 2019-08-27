Best of Treasure Valley
2019 Best Indian/Middle Eastern Restaurant: Madhuban Indian Cuisine
Madhuban has been dishing up delicious Indian cuisine since 2007. The menu features traditional classic favorites in addition to original dishes that fuse Eastern flavors with a Western twist. Start with some freshly baked naan bread and then dive into the rest of the menu. Madhuban will delight both vegetarians and non-vegetarians, with dishes that range from Lamb Curry to Vegetable Jal Frezi. Don’t forget the curry. There are plenty of dishes that will satisfy your curry cravings.
Runners-up (listed alphabetically):
Mazzah
The Gyro Shack
Comments