Best of Treasure Valley
2019 Best Gluten Free Menu: Gluten-Free Galaxy
Whether because of food allergies or because people are looking at different ways to change their diet, more and more people are seeking out gluten-free foods. Gluten-Free Galaxy is a dedicated gluten-free facility that uses organic, local and sustainable ingredients when possible. Its baked goods can be found at restaurants across the Treasure Valley. You can also find Gluten-Free Galaxy’s dinner rolls, cinnamon rolls and other bakery items at select Albertsons.
Runners-up (listed alphabetically):
Bardenay
Jakers Bar and Grill
