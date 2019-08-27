2019 Best Fries: Boise Fry Company

Bourgeois Fries made from steak-cut russet potatoes cooked in duck fat and sprinkled with truffle salt at the Boise Fry Company. Statesman file

Idaho is famous for its potatoes, so it only makes sense that a restaurant would turn the art of frying those potatoes into a science. Boise Fry Company starts with the freshest potatoes available from H&H Heath Farms in Buhl (you didn’t think they’d bring them in from another state, did you?). BFC then fries those spuds in sunflower oil and leaves them unsalted so you can add your own touch. What will it be? Purple fries with a curly cut sprinkled with rosemary salt? You really can’t go wrong, and the potato options change with the seasons.

