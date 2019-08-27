2019 Best Food Truck: Mad Mac

Mad Mac gained popularity quickly as a food truck, and now has a brick-and-mortar location in Boise. Statesman file

Macaroni and Cheese might just be the king of all comfort foods. Mad Mac has certainly earned its spot among food-truck royalty in the Treasure Valley. You can’t go wrong with the Mad Mac original recipe and its signature five-cheese sauce. But the name is Mad Mac’s, so why not go mad and take it up a notch? Try the Calavera Mac, with creamy cheddar jalapeno sauce, fajita-seasoned chicken thighs and pico de gallo. Go to the Mad Mac Facebook page to see where the truck is scheduled to be each week. Note: Private parties won’t be listed.

