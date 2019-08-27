Best of Treasure Valley
2019 Best Finger Steaks: Westside Drive-In
Chef Lou Aaron doesn’t claim to have created the original recipe for finger steaks in the Treasure Valley. He’ll leave that debate for others: Was it The Torch? Big Bun? Maybe even Westside in the 1950s, long before Aaron bought the popular drive-in restaurant in 1994? Who knows for sure? But, Aaron knows this: He’s created his own take on finger steaks - and people love them. Aaron uses a tempura batter with a beef shoulder tender. The result is a true Idaho original – there’s no debate about that.
Runners-up (listed alphabetically):
Lindy’s Steakhouse
The Dutch Goose
Comments