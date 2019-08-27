2019 Best Finger Steaks: Westside Drive-In

The finger steaks are a crowd pleaser at Westside Drive In. Statesman file

Chef Lou Aaron doesn’t claim to have created the original recipe for finger steaks in the Treasure Valley. He’ll leave that debate for others: Was it The Torch? Big Bun? Maybe even Westside in the 1950s, long before Aaron bought the popular drive-in restaurant in 1994? Who knows for sure? But, Aaron knows this: He’s created his own take on finger steaks - and people love them. Aaron uses a tempura batter with a beef shoulder tender. The result is a true Idaho original – there’s no debate about that.

