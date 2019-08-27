2019 Best Fine Dining Restaurant: Chandlers Steakhouse

The 20-ounce cowboy cut at Chandlers Steakhouse is an aged, bone-in, center-cut rib eye. Statesman file

Since it opened more than a decade ago, Chandlers has set the bar pretty high for itself. But it keeps meeting – or even exceeding – those high standards. Steak takes center stage at Chandlers, but there is so much more to enjoy, including jet-fresh seafood flown in from Hawaii, where Rex Chandler opened his first restaurant in 1974. Chandlers has received it share of accolades over the years from Wine Spectator and The Forbes Travel Guide, among others. In February, Trip Advisor named Chandlers the sixth-most romantic restaurant in the United States.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Barbacoa Grill

Cottonwood Grille