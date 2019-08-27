2019 Best Coffee Shop: Flying M Coffeehouse, Boise

Flying M Coffeehouse’s annual Valentine for AIDS art benefit show has raised almost half a million dollars since 1994. Statesman file

Flying M Coffeehouse pours a mean cup of coffee, to be sure, but Flying M has been about much more than just coffee since opening its doors in 1992. It’s become a gathering place that invites you to linger for hours. It’s a bakery that seems to reinvent itself every day. It’s a quirky gift shop with birthday cards that are also a little off the beaten path. It’s a catering company. Last but not least, it’s home to the annual Valentine for AIDS art benefit show, which has raised almost half a million dollars since 1994.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Flying M Coffeegarage, Nampa

Moxie Java Bistro