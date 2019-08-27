2019 Best Coffee Roaster: Dutch Bros. Coffee

Dutch Bros. uses a three-bean blend of coffee beans from Brazil, Colombia and El Salvador. Statesman file

Dutch Bros. uses a three-bean blend of coffee beans from Brazil, Colombia and El Salvador. The mild beans from El Salvador help balance the bigger, bolder flavor of the beans from Brazil and Columbia. Bags of the Dutch Bros. Private Reserve are available in the coffee shops. Open one up and inhale. You will smell the goodness that goes into Dutch Bros. coffee drinks. As Dutch Bros. likes to say, they’ve been roastin’ and rockin’ since 1992.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Dawson Taylor Coffee Roaster

Flying M Coffee