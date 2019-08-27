2019 Best Cocktail Menu: Barbacoa

Barbacoa reopened after a fire about a decade ago, and has been a hotspot ever since. Statesman file

Barbacoa purchased 19,695 bottles of liquor in fiscal year 2019, which ended June 30. That’s a lot of bottles. In fact, that’s a record for the Treasure Valley. Certainly, Barbacoa must be doing something right. Take one sip of an I’m Your Huckleberry (huckleberry vodka, white cranberry and fresh huckleberries) and you’ll know they do specialty drinks right. Barbacoa has a wide variety of martinis, margaritas and mojitos. You’ll also find an extensive list of bourbon, Scotch whiskey and tequila options. Looking for a bargain: Try Barbacoa’s happy hour, when drinks are buy-one, get one free.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Bardenay

Chandlers Steakhouse