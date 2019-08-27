2019 Best Caterer: Goodwood Barbecue Co.

Goodwood Barbecue Co. has popular restaurants but also has become a go-to place for catering. Goodwood Barbecue Co.

Whether you’re planning a business lunch, a rehearsal dinner or a holiday party, Goodwood has you covered. Catering orders can be picked up or delivered, but why not go with on-site grilling and fill the air with the aroma of Goodwood? Regardless, Goodwood can create quite a spread. Imagine a mini sandwich bar, fresh veggie and fruit trays followed by brownies and cobblers. Oh, did we almost forget to mention that Goodwood is famous for its barbecue options? Bring on the ribs, brisket, smoked salmon and sweet chicken.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

3 Girls Catering

Kanak Attack Catering