2019 Best Casual Restaurant: Bardenay

Bardenay dabbles in Italian, Mexican and American fare in a casual environment. Statesman file

No, you definitely don’t need to be wearing your Sunday best when you dine at Bardenay. But even though you’re wearing jeans that doesn’t mean you don’t want quality food. Bardenay delivers the goods with an extensive and varied menu. And even though the menu dabbles in Italian, Mexican and American fare, Bardenay always sticks the landing. Might we suggest the Black Bean and Sweet Potato Chimichanga? Also, Bardenay’s Happy Hour is a great value and a wonderful way to sample the satays.

