2019 Best Burger: Big Jud’s

This monster double cheeseburger is just one of the many challenge burgers that Big Jud’s has offered through the years. Statesman file

Big Jud’s is all about truth in advertising. Because, yes, Big Jud’s does like to go big. Like really big. The first thing most people think about is the One-Pound Challenge and the Two-Pound Challenge. As the rules for the challenges say: Many have tried, few have triumphed (those who do triumph, however, end up with their pictures on the Wall of Fame). But for most of the rest of us, Big Jud’s is just about good burgers – and unique burgers such as the Hot Buff Burger, with a special hot buffalo sauce and pepper jack cheese.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Boise Fry Co.

Westside Drive In