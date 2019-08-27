2019 Best Brewery: Sockeye Brewery

A batch of 120 cases of Galena Gold beer makes its way through the production line at Sockeye Brewing on Fairview Avenue in Boise, Idaho. Friday April 15, 2016 kgreen@idahostatesman.com

Sockeye started brewing beer in 1996, and has grown to become one of Idaho’s largest breweries (it was No. 1 in 2017, then No. 2 in 2018, in terms of barrels produced). The Dagger Falls IPA remains the brewery’s flagship beer, but it continues to evolve and create new styles (Horsethief Hazy IPA comes to mind) while also releasing seasonal selections such as the Velvet Falls Cream Ale and Winterfest. Want to try some fresh Sockeye on tap? Head to the Sockeye Grill and Brewery on West Fairview Avenue.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

10 Barrel Brewing Co.

Payette Brewing Co.