2019 Best Breakfast/Brunch: Goldy’s Breakfast Bistro

Breakfast at Goldy’s has been a Best of Treasure Valley winner more times than can be counted. Statesman file

Goldy’s has been named one of America’s top ten breakfasts by Bon Appetit Magazine, and has also received positive press from The New York Times and Men’s Journal. What sets Goldy’s apart? Well, start with the homemade Hollandaise sauce and then move on to some of the unique entrees, such as Andalusian Eggs. But for many people it’s the Create Your Own Breakfast Combo section of the menu. With a wide variety of meats, potatoes and breads to choose from, you could eat here for a year and never have the same breakfast twice.

