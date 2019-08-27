Best of Treasure Valley

2019 Best Bloody Mary: Bacon

By Chris Langrill Special to the Idaho Statesman

The Bloody Marys at Bacon are ... well, you can get the picture.
The Bloody Marys at Bacon are ... well, you can get the picture. Kyle Green Statesman file

According to the International Bartenders Association, a Bloody Mary is made with three parts vodka, six parts tomato juice, 1 part lemon juice, two to three dashes of Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, celery salt and pepper. Hmmmm. … Somebody better send a representative from the International Bartenders Association over to 121 N. 9th St. in Downtown Boise. That’s where Bacon serves up its Bloody Marys with – you guessed it – a slice of owner John Berryhill’s bacon. It’s a simple addition to a classic recipe, but it certainly takes things up a notch.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Bardenay Restaurant & Distillary

Homestead Bar and Grill

  Comments  