2019 Best Bloody Mary: Bacon

The Bloody Marys at Bacon are ... well, you can get the picture.

According to the International Bartenders Association, a Bloody Mary is made with three parts vodka, six parts tomato juice, 1 part lemon juice, two to three dashes of Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, celery salt and pepper. Hmmmm. … Somebody better send a representative from the International Bartenders Association over to 121 N. 9th St. in Downtown Boise. That’s where Bacon serves up its Bloody Marys with – you guessed it – a slice of owner John Berryhill’s bacon. It’s a simple addition to a classic recipe, but it certainly takes things up a notch.

