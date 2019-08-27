2019 Best Beer Selection: Yard House

About 130 beers are on tap at Yard House at The Village at Meridian. If you can’t find something you like, you might not be thirsty. Statesman file

The Yard House promises Great Food, Classic Rock and the World’s Largest Selection of Beer. Pony up to the bar and take a look at all those tap handles. The servers definitely know their beer, but the menu also does a great job of pointing you in the direction of a certain style you might like. The offerings are separated into categories of Wheat/Wit/Weiss, Fruit/Lambic/Sour, Malty/Balanced, Hoppy/Floral, Strong/Dark, Light, Refreshing/Crisp, Dark/Roasted and Strong/Spiced. If that wasn’t enough to please even the most particular beer lover, the Yard House also rotates through seasonal selections.

