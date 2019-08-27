Best of Treasure Valley
2019 Best Beer Selection: Yard House
The Yard House promises Great Food, Classic Rock and the World’s Largest Selection of Beer. Pony up to the bar and take a look at all those tap handles. The servers definitely know their beer, but the menu also does a great job of pointing you in the direction of a certain style you might like. The offerings are separated into categories of Wheat/Wit/Weiss, Fruit/Lambic/Sour, Malty/Balanced, Hoppy/Floral, Strong/Dark, Light, Refreshing/Crisp, Dark/Roasted and Strong/Spiced. If that wasn’t enough to please even the most particular beer lover, the Yard House also rotates through seasonal selections.
Runners-up (listed alphabetically):
Albertsons Market Street
Bittercreek Alehouse
