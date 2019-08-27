2019 Best Barbecue: Goodwood Barbecue Co.

Goodwood Barbecue Co. has popular restaurants but also has become a go-to place for catering. Goodwood Barbecue Co.

Goodwood has been a local, independent restaurant since 1999. In those two decades, they’ve served thousands upon thousands of guests – and it’s pretty safe to say that none of them left hungry. The Pit Boss Burger is a half-pound patty mopped with barbecue sauce and topped with melted cheddar cheese. The Rib Round-Up allows you to choose two of Goodwood’s three rib styles: Baby Back Ribs, St. Louis-Style Spare Ribs or West Texas Beef Ribs. Even a vegetarian can find a way to satisfy his hunger at Goodwood: The menu includes a Strawberry/Apple/Pecan Salad.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Big Daddy’s Barbecue

Bodacious Pig Barbecue