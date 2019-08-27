2019 Best Bar: Bittercreek Alehouse

Bitter Creek Alehouse offers a wide selection of beer and wine. Statesman file

Let’s see. What makes for the ultimate bar experience? Friendly, knowledgeable bartenders and waitstaff. Check. Expertly crafted cocktails. Check. Good food. Check. A wide selection of beers. Check, check, check. By the way, the knowledgeable servers will let you know which food offerings pair best with your favorite style of beer. Bittercreek takes pride in keeping it local. So, when you order fries, for example, you’re going to be served 100 percent house-cut, local organic potatoes.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Bar Gernika

Homestead Bar and Grill