Best of Treasure Valley
2019 Best Bakery: Pastry Perfection
Walking into Pastry Perfection can be a sensory-overloading experience. Their display cases are loaded with doughnuts, eclairs, cakes, turnovers and much more. Pastry Perfection is also a full-service bakery that offers breads, baguettes, buns and bagels galore. And if you have a special occasion on the horizon, Pastry Perfection is the go-to place for custom-made cakes for weddings and birthday parties. Side note: Pastry Perfection also serves reasonably priced mochas and lattes.
Runners-up (listed alphabetically):
Janjou Patisserie
Zeppole Baking Co.
Comments