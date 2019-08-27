2019 Best Asian: Pad Thai House

Pad Prik King Beef, a mix of spicy beef and vegetables, at Pad Thai House. Statesman file

If you’re heading to this low-key, traditionally decorated Thai eatery and you like your Asian food spicy you better bring your “A” game. Pad Thai asks you to specify your degree of spice from these offerings: mild, medium, hot … or authentic. The menu offerings vary from adventurous (Hoe Pad Num Prik Pao is a Thai-style green mussels dish) to more conventional (General’s Chicken). Got a group of hungry people? Pad Thai’s menu has family-style dinners for two, three, four or five.

