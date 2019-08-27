2019 Best Sporting Event: Boise State Broncos football

Boise State fans welcome the Broncos onto the field in a game last November against Utah State. doswald@idahostatesman.com

Boise State football has been a big part of the Treasure Valley sporting community for decades (the Broncos won the I-AA national championship in 1980). But there is a singular moment in time that took the popularity of the Broncos to the next level: Ian Johnson scoring the game-winning, two-point conversion in overtime as Boise State defeated Oklahoma in the 2007 Fiesta Bowl. Since then, games on the blue turf have become must-see football for fans in the Treasure Valley – and across the nation.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Idaho Steelheads hockey

Nightfire Nationals, Firebird Raceway