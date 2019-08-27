Best of Treasure Valley
2019 Best Ski Area: Bogus Basin Mountain Ski Area
Treasure Valley skiers are spoiled – and that’s a good thing. There are two amazing options just a few hours away, Sun Valley Ski Resort and Brundage Mountain (both were runners up in this category). But much closer to home – in fact, it’s just 16.5 miles from Boise – is Bogus Basin. That’s where you’ll find 2,600 acres of ski-able terrain for day skiing, 165 acres for night skiing and 37 kilometers of groomed Nordic trails. And the resort has transformed itself into a year-round destination with mountain biking, summer tubing and the Glade Runner, Idaho’s only mountain coaster.
Runners-up (listed alphabetically):
Brundage Mountain
Sun Valley Ski Resort
