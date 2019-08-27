2019 Best Ski Area: Bogus Basin Mountain Ski Area

Treasure Valley residents don’t have far to go for excellent skiing and snowboarding. Bogus Basin Mountain Resort is just 16.5 miles north of Boise. Statesman file

Treasure Valley skiers are spoiled – and that’s a good thing. There are two amazing options just a few hours away, Sun Valley Ski Resort and Brundage Mountain (both were runners up in this category). But much closer to home – in fact, it’s just 16.5 miles from Boise – is Bogus Basin. That’s where you’ll find 2,600 acres of ski-able terrain for day skiing, 165 acres for night skiing and 37 kilometers of groomed Nordic trails. And the resort has transformed itself into a year-round destination with mountain biking, summer tubing and the Glade Runner, Idaho’s only mountain coaster.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Brundage Mountain

Sun Valley Ski Resort