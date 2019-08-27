Best of Treasure Valley
2019 Best Public Park: Ann Morrison Park
Think of Ann Morrison Park as a 153-acre playground for Treasure Valley residents, young and old. Since 1959, people have been going to Ann Morrison Park to enjoy being outdoors. Today, the park features an iconic fountain, bocce courts, a disc golf course, horseshoe pits, a playground, lighted softball diamonds, football fields and a reservable picnic shelter. If that wasn’t enough, Together Treasure Valley Dog Island was recently added to the mix. The site includes a 5.4-acre active dog area, a fenced “shy dog” area and opportunities for dogs to swim in the surrounding pond.
Runners-up (listed alphabetically):
Julia Davis Park
Kathryn Albertson Park
Comments