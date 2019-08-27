2019 Best Public Park: Ann Morrison Park

Boise’s Fourth of July Fireworks Celebration is one of many events held at Ann Morrison Park. Statesman file

Think of Ann Morrison Park as a 153-acre playground for Treasure Valley residents, young and old. Since 1959, people have been going to Ann Morrison Park to enjoy being outdoors. Today, the park features an iconic fountain, bocce courts, a disc golf course, horseshoe pits, a playground, lighted softball diamonds, football fields and a reservable picnic shelter. If that wasn’t enough, Together Treasure Valley Dog Island was recently added to the mix. The site includes a 5.4-acre active dog area, a fenced “shy dog” area and opportunities for dogs to swim in the surrounding pond.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Julia Davis Park

Kathryn Albertson Park