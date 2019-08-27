2019 Best Public Art: Traffic Box Gallery

Even crossing the street can expose people to fine art in Downtown Boise — thanks to the Traffic Box Gallery. Statesman file

The beauty of the Traffic Box Gallery is that sometimes you barely even notice the vinyl-wrapped boxes. They have simply become a part of the Boise cityscape. But when you’re really looking for them they can really stand out – and truly be appreciated. The project was started in 2010, and being a part of the project has become a badge of honor for local artists. Almost 300 applications were submitted for the 32 new traffic boxes that should be done by the end of September. That will bring the total to over 200 works of art in the collection.

