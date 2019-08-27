2019 Best Place to Take Your Dog: Boise Foothills

People walk their dogs on an off-leash trail in Hulls Gulch in the Boise Foothills. Statesman file

First of all, a little advice. If you don’t have a Ridge to Rivers trail system map you should get one. The handy guides can be found at cycle and running shops throughout the Treasure Valley. Short of that, stop and look at the signs at the major trailheads. You’ll find that a vast majority of Foothills trails are designated as controlled off-leash trails. Then, it’s off to the trails for you and Bella and Buddy. There’s no better bonding experience than a great walk with your dogs in the Foothills. And don’t forget the poop bags.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Boise Greenbelt

Nampa Dog Park