2019 Best Place to Take the Family: Zoo Boise

Zoo Boise was voted best place to take the family. Statesman file

OK, it’s no secret that Best of Treasure Valley voters have loved Zoo Boise for years. After all, who doesn’t like getting up close and personal with a two-toed sloth, a desert tortoise or a giraffe? And Zoo Boise always seems to have some fun event coming up, like Snooze at the Zoo or Paint with Penguins. But recently, Zoo Boise decided to take it up another notch. In July, it celebrated the grand opening of the Gorongosa National Park exhibit, a new 2.5-acre exhibit that features all kinds of African animals while also serving as a conservation project.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Boise River and Greenbelt

Roaring Springs / Wahooz Family Fun Zone / Pinz Bowling