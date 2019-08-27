2019 Best Place to Go Dancing: The Balcony Club

The Balcony Club in Downtown Boise is a favorite spot for Treasure Valley residents to show off their favorite dance moves. Or just make up some new ones. Statesman file

Shake it, shake it. Shake your groove thing. Oh wait, did we just show our age? It’s OK, though, because everyone is welcome at The Balcony Club. And everyone is welcome to dance. The house DJs play a wide range of music, so even the shyest wallflower is likely to hear something that will lure them to the dance floor. And yes, The Balcony Club is definitely for dancing, but make sure to check out their events calendar. Game Night with Minerva is a Tuesday night staple, and there’s always a karaoke night around the corner.

