2019 Best Place to Go Camping: Redfish Lake

Redfish Lake at the base of the Sawtooth Mountains is a picturesque spot for camping, hiking, fishing — or just cooling off. Statesman file

Close your eyes and breathe in deeply. If you’re lucky you are at Redfish Lake, and you just smelled the freshest air on Earth. Now open your eyes and discover all that Redfish Lake has to offer. Just try to pack it all in one day: Biking, hiking, fishing, horseback riding, mountain climbing – and more. Luckily, you don’t have to try to pack it all in one day. Just find that perfect campsite and stay a few nights. There’s Glacier View Campground, Point Campground, Outlet Campground and plenty more to choose from.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Ponderosa State Park, McCall

Stanley Lake