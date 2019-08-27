2019 Best Place for a Date Night: The Village at Meridian

With its fancy Village Cinema and a slew of restaurants, The Village at Meridian is a date night destination. kjones@idahostatesman.com

Any date night will be taken up a notch at The Village at Meridian. Why? There’s something for everyone. Want some fun and games? Head to Big Al’s and hit the bowling alleys or play some video games. Feeling a little romantic? Linger over a glass of French wine at Bodovino. Want to snuggle in the dark? A rom-com at the Village Cinema is the place for you and your date. There’s plenty of options for food, dessert and libations. And guys: It won’t kill you to do a little bit of shopping with her, too.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Idaho Shakespeare Festival

The Flicks Theatre for dinner and a movie