2019 Best Performing Arts Group: Idaho Shakespeare Festival

Idahoans have happily been flocking to the Idaho Shakespeare Festival for years. It once again won best performing arts group. Statesman file

There’s no doubt about it: Some world-class talent has graced the stage of the Idaho Shakespeare Festival. But even the most talented of actors can have a hard time outshining the theater’s setting. Nestled along the meandering Boise River, actors singing onstage sometimes have to compete with the songs of water birds. Performers know they need to bring their “A” game when they step onstage at the festival’s 770-seat amphitheater. They almost always do. This year’s lineup: “The Taming of the Shrew,” “Witness for the Prosecution,” “The Music Man,” “Julius Caesar” and “Million Dollar Quartet.”

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Boise Little Theater

Boise Philharmonic