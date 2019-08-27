2019 Best Museum/Attraction: Warhawk Air Museum

The Warhawk Air Museum in Nampa has done nothing but grow in popularity. Statesman file

The Warhawk Air Museum started in 1989 in a Caldwell Airport hangar with just a couple of World War II- era planes and a few modest World War II artifacts. In the ensuing 30 years, that little museum has soared to new heights, and now resides next to the Nampa Municipal Airport. Over the years, families of veterans and veterans themselves donated uniforms, photos, medals, gear and written narratives. It is now a 40,000-square-foot museum with thousands of pieces of memorabilia, dozens of rare airplanes and a handful of vintage automobiles.

