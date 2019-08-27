2019 Best Live Music Venue: Morrison Center for Performing Arts

The Morrison Center in Boise plays host to nationally recognized artists, but also local talent, including Ballet Idaho’s annual holiday treat, “The Nutcracker.” Statesman file

The Morrison Center can make any musical event a special occasion. Dressed to the nines in a rented tuxedo? Then you might want to seek out a performance by the Boise Philharmonic or Opera Idaho. Perhaps you’re more comfortable in a pair of jeans. You would have fit right in at classic rock shows by Neil Young, Jackson Browne or the Monkees. Regardless of the musical genre, the Morrison Center will bring out the performers’ fullest potential. And there really isn’t a bad seat in the house.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

Outlaw Field, Idaho Botanical Garden