2019 Best Day Trip: McCall

McCall is a great destination for Treasure Valley residents anytime of year. The annual Winter Carnival always draws a crowd. kjones@idahostatesman.com

McCall is just over 100 miles away from Boise, and the drive takes a little more than 2 hours. There’s plenty to enjoy along the way, from the quaint storefronts in Horseshoe Bend to the rumbling Payette River to the open meadows outside of Cascade. And then there’s McCall itself, sitting on the shores of Payette Lake, where boaters and beach lovers enjoy the sand and water. You’ll likely be tempted to book a room at Shore Lodge, but if you must keep it to a day trip at least you’ll know that it will be a memorable one.

Runners-up (listed alphabetically):

Rafting the main Payette

Redfish Lake