2019 Best Community Event: Art in the Park

Art in the Park, Boise Art Museum’s biggest fundraiser, is held every September in Julia Davis Park. kjones@idahostatesman.com

You really can’t beat a stroll through Julia Davis Park. Unless that stroll happens to coincide with the annual Art in the Park event, which is hosted by Boise Art Museum. The festival, which takes place on the weekend following Labor Day each September, provides visitors of all ages the opportunity to meet more than 200 artists and purchase their works. From funky retro art to fine photography, there is sure to be something for everyone. Oh, and there’s also food, drinks and entertainment.

