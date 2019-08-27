2019 Best Author: Anthony Doerr

Anthony Doerr, author of “All the Light We Cannot See,” is a Boise resident. NYT

Anthony Doerr was already an extremely accomplished writer before his novel “All the Light We Cannot See” was published in 2014. After all, his short stories and essays have won four O’Henry Prizes, and his work has been translated into 40 languages. But it was his masterwork, “All the Light We Cannot See,” that made Doerr a household name in the Treasure Valley – and across the world. The novel, with its meticulous attention to detail and fascinating plot, won the 2015 Pulitzer Prize for fiction. It is being adapted as a limited series by Netflix.

