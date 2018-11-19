This Fairview burger joint is closing, but Boiseans may get breakfast out of the deal

After opening at 10889 W. Fairview Ave. in January 2014, Zimm’s Burger Stache will close later this week.
The restaurant owners say they’re aiming to close the burger joint’s doors on Wednesday, Nov. 21. Though the exact date is subject to change moving forward, the business will not renew its lease at the end of November.
Some menu items may be unavailable as the the final date approaches.
According to Justin Zimmerman, a member of the Zimmerman family who owns Zimm’s Burger Stache, the primary reason for the restaurant’s closure is the location’s lack of night customers.
“Up here, we never had night business,” Zimmerman said. “It’s a thoroughfare — people are traveling between Boise and Meridian and aren’t looking to stop.”
However, with the closing of Zimm’s, the Zimmermans plan to begin offering breakfast at Hawkins Pac-Out — another burger place at 2315 N. Bogus Basin Road that the family purchased in 1994. Hawkins will serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Monday through Friday starting Dec. 3, with weekend availability once Bogus Basin opens for the 2018-19 ski season.
Three of the Zimm’s 11 employees will transfer to Hawkins to help staff the new breakfast hours.
As for items on the new breakfast menu, Zimmerman said Hawkins will begin with breakfast burritos, along with coffee, milk and orange juice.
“We’re trying to keep it simple right out of the gate,” Zimmerman said. “Eventually, we may move into breakfast sandwiches.”
While the Zimmermans expressed excitement about new possibilities with Hawkins Pac-Out, the family said they are sad to see Zimm’s Burger Stache go.
“You never know, a new Stache may grow somewhere else in the valley one day,” the Zimmermans said in a press release. “But at the end of November, unfortunately, Fairview is getting a shave.”
