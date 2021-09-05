Submit your Treasure Valley holiday bazaar to Statesman list

It’s about that time! Holiday bazaars should start popping up in a few weeks across Boise and the Treasure Valley.

Unfortunately, the roundup might be smaller compared to previous years, thanks to COVID-19. But, fingers crossed, you will be able to start shopping for handmade crafts, gifts and plenty of food and treats.

Keep a lookout for the handy list of this year’s bazaars that will publish in the Statesman on Sunday, Oct. 10.

To make sure your bazaar is included in the printed roundup, enter the information at IdahoStatesman.com/bazaars by Sunday, Sept. 26. Entries received after Sept. 26 will be published online only.

Once a bazaar is added, it will be searchable online.

