Submit your Treasure Valley holiday bazaar to Statesman list

It’s about that time! Holiday bazaars should start popping up in a few weeks across Boise and the Treasure Valley.

Unfortunately, the roundup might be smaller compared to previous years, thanks to COVID-19. But, fingers crossed, you will be able to start shopping for handmade crafts, gifts and plenty of food and treats.

Keep a lookout for the handy list of this year’s bazaars that will publish in the Statesman on Sunday, Oct. 10.

To make sure your bazaar is included in the printed roundup, enter the information at IdahoStatesman.com/bazaars by Sunday, Sept. 26. Entries received after Sept. 26 will be published online only.

Once a bazaar is added, it will be searchable online.

Profile Image of Michelle Jenkins
Michelle Jenkins
Michelle Jenkins compiles event calendars, archives and writes a Helping Works column for the Idaho Statesman. She attended Boise State University and grew up in New Plymouth, Idaho.
