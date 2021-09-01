Enter your 2021 holiday bazaar in our searchable data base, and find other listings

Submit your 2021 holiday bazaar

Enter your bazaar below. Your listing will be available immediately on our website. If you submit it by Sept. 26, it also will appear in the Sunday, Oct. 10, edition of the Idaho Statesman. After that date, it will only be available online.

Search the Statesman’s 2021 holiday bazaar database

Get a head start on your holiday shopping at local holiday bazaars. You’ll find handmade gifts, artisan jewelry, arts and crafts, sweets and more from local vendors, artists and artisans. Use our searchable database of fall/winter 2021 bazaars in the Treasure Valley:

