Bill that could void Idaho Medicaid expansion to get hearing

Legislation to make Medicaid expansion in Idaho null and void if the federal government changes the percentage it pays for the program in Idaho will get a hearing.

The Senate Health and Welfare Committee on Monday voted 5-4 to hold the hearing on the bill sponsored by Republican Sen. Mary Souza of Coeur d’Alene that also authorizes an optional workforce training program.

The legislation contains a clause voiding Medicaid expansion if the federal funding ratio of 90 percent changes and the Idaho Legislature doesn’t take action to continue the program.

Voters authorized Medicaid expansion with an initiative in November that passed with 61 percent approval after years of inaction by the Idaho Legislature.

The expansion will provide access to preventative health care services for about 91,000 low-income Idaho residents.