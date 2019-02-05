Idaho Supreme Court upholds Medicaid expansion

The Idaho Supreme Court on Tuesday said Medicaid expansion, passed by voters as ballot Proposition 2, is legal.

The court ruled against the Idaho Freedom Foundation in its lawsuit, which argued that Prop 2 to expand Medicaid was written in a way that gave too much power to the federal government and one state agency.

Medicaid expansion will make Idaho’s working poor — those in the “Medicaid gap” — eligible for public health insurance in 2020.