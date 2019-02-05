State Politics

Idaho Supreme Court upholds Medicaid expansion

By Audrey Dutton

February 05, 2019 04:54 PM

The Idaho Supreme Court on Tuesday said Medicaid expansion, passed by voters as ballot Proposition 2, is legal.

The court ruled against the Idaho Freedom Foundation in its lawsuit, which argued that Prop 2 to expand Medicaid was written in a way that gave too much power to the federal government and one state agency.

Medicaid expansion will make Idaho’s working poor — those in the “Medicaid gap” — eligible for public health insurance in 2020.

