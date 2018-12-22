Latest News

Another pedestrian was killed trying to cross Interstate 84. It’s the second time in a week

By Michael Katz

December 22, 2018 10:01 AM

A juvenile pedestrian was killed Friday night as the minor attempted to cross the highway.

The incident occurred just before 8 p.m. Friday, according to a release from the Idaho State Police. The victim, whose name has not been released, was crossing Interstate 84 traffic from right to left near the Franklin Boulevard exit. The victim was hit by a commercial truck and died at the scene.

Westbound traffic was blocked for two hours.

This is the second incident in a week where a pedestrian was killed crossing lanes of traffic on the highway. Last Friday, 44-year-old Michele J. Stevenson of Boise was struck by a car as she tried to cross Interstate 84 between the Locust Grove Road and Meridian Road exits.

Michael Katz

Michael Katz covers breaking news at the Idaho Statesman. He attended the University of Southern California and grew up in Pasadena, California.

