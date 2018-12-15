Latest News

Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on I-84 Friday night, ISP says

By Michael Katz

December 15, 2018 11:34 AM

A person is dead after being hit by a vehicle Friday night on Interstate 84 between the Locust Grove Road and Meridian Road exits, Idaho State Police dispatchers told the Statesman on Saturday.

According to a release from ISP, Tawny Taylor, 25, of Boise was driving a 2009 Kia Optima westbound when a pedestrian attempted to cross over from the shoulder to the median. Taylor’s vehicle struck the individual, who later died at the hospital.

ISP said it is not releasing names of the victim until family is notified.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

