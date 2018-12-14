The 42-year-old woman charged with murdering and robbing a 16-year-old pleads not guilty

A woman facing charges of first-degree murder and robbery following the death of a 16-year-old pleaded not guilty to both counts Friday at the Canyon County Courthouse.

Maribel Menchaca, 42, of Nampa, was arrested with seven others last Thursday in connection with the death of Roberto Angel Gomez. Gomez died from several gunshot wounds on Sept. 25.

Menchaca was arrested in November for robbery after allegedly stealing a gold chain from Gomez hours before he was shot to death, per previous Statesman reporting.

Juan Menchaca Olvera, 16, is also charged with murder and robbery and faces arraignment on Monday.

The six others arrested last week were charged with aiding and abetting, accessory, robbery or perjury.

On Friday, Judge Davis VanderVelde told the court that Maribel Menchaca potentially faces the death penalty or life in prison for the murder charge, with a minimum of 10 years served, if convicted, and an additional fee of $50,000. For the robbery charge, Menchaca faces a maximum penalty of life in prison, a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum fine of $50,000.

Menchaca’s pretrial proceedings are scheduled to begin March 11. Her trial begins April 22.