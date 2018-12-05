246-home subdivision sought in Caldwell, Gyro Shack plans Boise restaurant

Boise
The STIL ice cream shop will lease 1,785 square feet of retail space in Riverpointe Place at 3724 S. Eckert Road, according to a release from Thornton Oliver Keller Commercial Real Estate.
The Gyro Shack is looking to build a restaurant at 9056 Emerald Street, near North Maple Grove Road. The building will include a drive-through lane, according to plans filed with the city of Boise.
The Biltmore Co. is seeking to build a 24-unit, multifamily housing development at 5892 N. Five Mile Road, near Chinden Boulevard. The three-story building would have 7,510 square feet of space on each floor.
Maverik plans to build a convenience store at the corner of West Fairview Avenue and North Five Mile Road. The store would have 4,224 square feet.
Urban Soccer Park, a San Francisco company that sells 55-foot-by-80-foot soccer courts with artificial turf, plans to open a sales office and distribution warehouse at 6663 S. Eisenman Road, near the Boise Factory Outlet mall.
Primary Health is seeking a conditional use permit to build a medical clinic with 6,300 square feet of space at 7350 W. Victory Road. A Maverik convenience store located at the site would be demolished to make way for the clinic.
Eric Hinderager wants to build a self-storage building along with boat and RV parking on a 7.6-acre parcel at 2370 N. Maple Grove Road. Plans call for 11 structures.
The Wildland Firefighter Foundation wants to build an office building at 2393 W. Airport Way.
Nampa
Because International, a Nampa nonprofit that distributes an expandable shoe to children in developing countries, bought the building that houses the Yesteryear Shoppe bookstore at 1211 1st Street downtown. Because will move its new offices there, according to Don Brandt of the Brandt Foundation, which previously owned the building.
A new yoga studio and juice bar will move into 1225 First St. S., the former home of Infinite Heroes Games, the Idaho Press reported.
Caldwell
Bail Hotline is applying for a special use permit to allow to open a bail bonds office at 316 10th Avenue. A public hearing will be held by the Planning and Zoning Commission at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 11, in the Community Room at the Caldwell Police Department, 110 South 5th Ave.
Servando Marquez Delgado seeks to build a warehouse and office space for his pallet business at 3417 East Chicago St. A public hearing will be held at 7 p.m. Jan. 8 in the Community Room at the Caldwell Police Department, 110 South 5th Ave.
Jeff Hatch, of Hatch Design Architecture, wants to build a self-storage company on 5.6 ares at 17848 Middleton Road, near the intersection of Ustick and Middleton roads.
Jay Multanen, CEO of Bestbath, wants to put in a restaurant and event space in at 815 Arthur Street, the Eagles Lodge, downtown.
Roger and Donna Goff are asking Caldwell to annex 18 acres of farmland they own near the intersection of Marble Front and Mason roads for residential development.
JRI Properties LP is asking to rezone 5.2 acres near the corner of Aviation and Skyway in Caldwell for a warehouse. JRI Properties shares the same Boise address as Trilogy Development Inc. and Heartland Development LLC, owned by David Labrie.
CBH Homes is asking to rezone farmland in north Caldwell at the intersection of KCID Road and Marble Front Road to allow for Marblefront Subdivision, which would include 246 single-family houses . A public hearing will be held Jan. 8 in the Community Room at the Caldwell Police Department, 110 South 5th Ave.
