Fill your list with gnomes, home-grown gems and more with the 2018 Treasure gift guide

The Treasure Magazine gift guide for 2018 highlights some clever ldaho-made gifts and more. We asked some Treasure Valley taste-makers to offer a peek at their gift lists. You’ll find creative ideas to get you started and some delightful locally created, gift-worthy items.

Scroll through to read the full list of gifts by category, or go to the bottom of the page to see photos of all the gifts.

Heather Schwabe: Gifts of local style and spice

Premium content for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Boise-based Style Therapy owner Heather Schwabe focuses on discovering the perfect gift close to home. “I find the gifts more personable with that local touch, and most importantly it helps support our small local business owners,” she says.

One of my favorites is Callie Capps Jewelry . Her Navajo-inspired designs are influenced by nature and the organic materials she finds in the desert, including Bruneau jasper, a stone only found in Idaho. Prices range from $16 to $300.





. Her Navajo-inspired designs are influenced by nature and the organic materials she finds in the desert, including Bruneau jasper, a stone only found in Idaho. Prices range from $16 to $300. Another jewelry favorite of mine is Jenny Miller’s Japicorn . Jenny loves to sew and came up with the idea of using the leftover fabric to make jewelry. Buy her vintage-inspired earrings and other accessories at Mixed Greens, Flying M Coffeehouse Gift Shop, and Idaho Made for $4-$30 .

. Jenny loves to sew and came up with the idea of using the leftover fabric to make jewelry. Buy her vintage-inspired earrings and other accessories at Mixed Greens, Flying M Coffeehouse Gift Shop, and Idaho Made for $4-$30 The fly fishermen or women in your life will enjoy the “Idaho River Maps and Fishing Guide” by Greg Thomas and Gary Lewis ($24.95 at Rediscovered Book Shop and other area book sellers) and expert fly fisherman Nate Brumley’s “Addicted to the Rise” ($49.95 at DryFlyInnovations.com.) It’s an interactive book and video that will help them hone their technique, from fly tying to casting.





by Greg Thomas and Gary Lewis ($24.95 at Rediscovered Book Shop and other area book sellers) and expert fly fisherman Nate Brumley’s “Addicted to the Rise” ($49.95 at DryFlyInnovations.com.) It’s an interactive book and video that will help them hone their technique, from fly tying to casting. There are lots of holiday cocktails out there, but whatever time of year, the bloody mary is always in season. If you put a bloody mary basket together, make the centerpiece Three Bar Bloody Mary Mix, a local family business since 1935. It’s the perfect combination of flavor and spice, and it’s as good without alcohol as it is with. It also works for a marinade. It’s $8 to $11.99 at Idaho State Liquor Stores, Albertsons, Winco and other area outlets.

Jodi Peterson: Giving from the heart

Jodi Peterson has made an impact in Boise on several fronts. As the co-head of Interfaith Sanctuary, she works on innovative programs with the city’s homeless population and also co-produces the popular “X-treme Holiday X-travaganza” with her fiance, Curtis Stigers. It’s a popular fundraiser for Interfaith that happens in December. Her gifting philosophy is “make it local and make it meaningful.” David Ryan Photography

Music fills a home with love, and I love to receive music as a gift. Often I find my next favorite song by an introduction of a new artist from a friend. This year, my pick is “Down Hearted Blues” by Boise country artist Eilen Jewell . Her voice and lyrics are spellbinding. You listen and just sink in. It’s $19.99 for vinyl, $15.99 for CD, download for $9.99 at the Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise, and TheRecordExchange.com.





. Her voice and lyrics are spellbinding. You listen and just sink in. It’s $19.99 for vinyl, $15.99 for CD, download for $9.99 at the Record Exchange, 1105 W. Idaho St., Boise, and TheRecordExchange.com. Here is my top pick this holiday season — Pistil Women’s Fernie Earflapper Hat ($36). You can find it at Idaho Mountain Touring, 1310 W. Main St., Boise. It’s also a great place to shop for your family and friends who love the great outdoors. Consider a gift card, set of skis, a killer mountain bike, camping gear and the best outdoor adventure fashion.





($36). You can find it at Idaho Mountain Touring, 1310 W. Main St., Boise. It’s also a great place to shop for your family and friends who love the great outdoors. Consider a gift card, set of skis, a killer mountain bike, camping gear and the best outdoor adventure fashion. The Flowershop, inside Edwards Greenhouse , 4106 Sand Creek St., Boise, is a therapeutic place to shop at the holidays. It’s a wonderland of delightful gifts and beautiful flowers. Headed by John Carpenter, the shop produces gorgeous arrangements for every occasion — and especially at the holidays. Sending a loved one a flower arrangement will delight them and give them beautiful flowers that will last through their holiday season. Prices vary.





, 4106 Sand Creek St., Boise, is a therapeutic place to shop at the holidays. It’s a wonderland of delightful gifts and beautiful flowers. Headed by John Carpenter, the shop produces gorgeous arrangements for every occasion — and especially at the holidays. Sending a loved one a flower arrangement will delight them and give them beautiful flowers that will last through their holiday season. Prices vary. Wine, wine and more wine — the gift that just keep giving. My pick for gifting wine is our wonderful local Cinder Wines. Melanie Krause makes a mean red and white so you can choose with confidence for your wine-loving friends. I choose Cinder Laissez Faire red or white. You can’t go wrong. Bottles run $18, and you can purchase them at Cinder’s Garden City winery, 107 E. 44th St., or at CinderWines.com.

David Pettyjohn: Gifts with the humanities touch

A Boise newcomer, David Pettyjohn moved to the City of Trees in January to head the Idaho Humanities Council. An Oklahoma native with a long career in public humanities programming and historic preservation, he and his husband, Geoff Parks, are embracing their new hometown, especially with their holiday gifting. Here are Pettyjohn’s Idaho-inspired gift ideas. Handout photo

The Idaho State Museum, 610 Julia Davis Dr., Boise, offers a variety of gifts reflecting Idaho’s diverse history. I love these Idaho coffee mugs ($12) that reflect the stratigraphy (geology) of Idaho’s regions. The mugs are designed exclusively for the museum,





($12) that reflect the stratigraphy (geology) of Idaho’s regions. The mugs are designed exclusively for the museum, Another favorite is a mug that has an image of Geronimo, Idaho’s parachuting beaver. It’s an interesting part of Idaho’s quirky history, highlighted by Wear Boise. You can find the Geronimo mug ($12) at the State Museum, along with other Geronimo glassware at Wear Boise, 828 W. Idaho St., in Downtown Boise, and at WearBoise.com. Pair it with the Wear Boise’s new Geronimo ornament or this delightful book by Susan Wood. Find it for $16.99 at Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise.





at Wear Boise, 828 W. Idaho St., in Downtown Boise, and at WearBoise.com. Pair it with the Wear Boise’s new or this delightful by Susan Wood. Find it for $16.99 at Rediscovered Books, 180 N. 8th St., Boise. This Boise map tote bag ($25) is designed by Ladybug Press. It provides plenty of room for groceries or overnight travel items. You can find it at the Idaho Made, Moss coffee in Boise, Boise Co-op at The Village at Meridian, 2350 N. Eagle Road, and North End Organic Nurserym 3777 Chinden Blvd., Garden City and at Ladybugpress.com. The image is also available on tea towels, greeting cards and other items.





($25) is designed by Ladybug Press. It provides plenty of room for groceries or overnight travel items. You can find it at the Idaho Made, Moss coffee in Boise, Boise Co-op at The Village at Meridian, 2350 N. Eagle Road, and North End Organic Nurserym 3777 Chinden Blvd., Garden City and at Ladybugpress.com. The image is also available on tea towels, greeting cards and other items. The Wylder had its soft opening the first night my husband, Geoff, and I visited Boise. It has the best pizza in town, friendly service and beautiful decor — a perfect dining experience! You can purchase them at the restaurant, 501 W. Broad St., Boise.





had its soft opening the first night my husband, Geoff, and I visited Boise. It has the best pizza in town, friendly service and beautiful decor — a perfect dining experience! You can purchase them at the restaurant, 501 W. Broad St., Boise. As a new Idahoan, I have been trying to learn more about our new home state. “Idaho Wilderness Considered” ($15), published by the Idaho Humanities Council, is an anthology of essays that explore the role wilderness plays in Idaho’s history and identity. Tara Westover’s “Educated” ($28) describes the remarkable role that education played in changing the life of a southeast Idaho native. It was selected by the New York Times Book Review as one of the 10 best books of 2018. Both titles are available at Rediscovered Book.

Anne McDonald: Gifts with flash and panache

Anne McDonald, aka Frankly Frankie, is the driving force behind Frankly Burlesque and co-founded the Red light Variety Show. She is currently employed with Family Advocates, working as an Advocate Coordinator in the CASA program, assuring children in the foster care system have a voice. She currently produces one or two large-scale burlesque shows a year, featuring international performers alongside local talent, with overt social and political overtones. For her, holiday gifts need to be unique and edgy. Provided by the artist

Give the gift of super bling with a big, sparkly necklace from Crazy Neighbor, 1415 W. Grove St., Boise. I want them all. But if I had to choose one, it’s the white one with pearls. Prices are $40-$80.





These beautifully steampunk illuminated clocks are made from up-cycled metals hounded at recycling centers, old farms, and junk, thrift and antique stores, then wired with up-to-date electrical materials. They run $250-$700 at Altar Egos Metaphysical Gifts and Art Gallery, 1522 S. Vista Ave., Boise.





Air plants are a great low-maintenance gift for the friend who kills everything. These are at the Flying M Coffeegarage, 1314 2nd St. S., in Nampa. Prices range from $6-$25, depending on the size and whether you get a cute little hanger.





Diana DeJesus: Boise Bucket List picks

Diana DeJesus, the assistant director of University of Idaho’s law school admissions, moved to Boise, and fell in love with the City of Trees and the Treasure Valley. She started her Boise Bucket List Instagram account in 2016 to document her exploration her new hometown. Now, more than 31,000 followers share and enjoy her experience. Here are some of her favorite picks for giving. Kimberlee Miller Photography

Proof Eyewear “... is a great gift for the socially conscious and wood-loving person in your life. This Boise-based business is my go-to for fashionable and environmentally friendly gifts.” Proof makes its frames from sustainably sourced woods, cotton-based acetate, recycled aluminum and repurposed skateboard decks. And $10 of each purchase goes to its Do Good program funding local and global service projects. Online or the store at 314 S. 9th St. in Downtown Boise.





“... is a great gift for the socially conscious and wood-loving person in your life. This Boise-based business is my go-to for fashionable and environmentally friendly gifts.” Proof makes its frames from sustainably sourced woods, cotton-based acetate, recycled aluminum and repurposed skateboard decks. And $10 of each purchase goes to its Do Good program funding local and global service projects. Online or the store at 314 S. 9th St. in Downtown Boise. Boise Bucket List recommends Unique Twist Jewelry “for the sarcastic, bad-a$$ woman (or man) in your life,” DeJesus says. With her Unique Twist Jewelry out of Twin Falls, Khristin Quigley creates bold eclectic jewelry with even bolder statements. Prices run $10 to $30 for necklaces, earrings, key chains and more.





“for the sarcastic, bad-a$$ woman (or man) in your life,” DeJesus says. With her Unique Twist Jewelry out of Twin Falls, Khristin Quigley creates bold eclectic jewelry with even bolder statements. Prices run $10 to $30 for necklaces, earrings, key chains and more. Artist Jennie Kilcup creates beautiful watercolor prints that you can find on cards and coffee mugs. Her mugs are wildly popular.





More gifts

The 2018 “Friends for Life” calendar benefits the Idaho Humane Society and its programs. This year’s calender features Stella the labradoodle on the cover and a mix of Treasure Valley pets entered into its annual “Pet Pix Calendar” contest. It’s $14.95 at the IHS See Spot Shop store, online and other area locations.

Gifts without a package





Give a summer of fun with an Idaho Shakespeare Festival season. Starting on Thanksgiving, the festival offers early - bird pricing that shaves a bit off the regular cost. The plays this year include “Witness for the Prosecution,” “The Taming of the Shrew” and “The Music Man.” The classic three - show package is $135, $155 for four and $175 for five on weekends; $120, $140 and $160 on weekdays. Student tickets run $45, $55 and $60. There also are deals on box seats and flex tickets. Tickets are on sale now.





season. Starting on Thanksgiving, the festival offers early bird pricing that shaves a bit off the regular cost. The plays this year include “Witness for the Prosecution,” “The Taming of the Shrew” and “The Music Man.” The classic three show package is $135, $155 for four and $175 for five on weekends; $120, $140 and $160 on weekdays. Student tickets run $45, $55 and $60. There also are deals on box seats and flex tickets. Tickets are on sale now. Ignite someone’s creativity with a glassblowing class. Both Boise Art Glass, 1124 Front St., and Zion Warne’s Zion Studios, 3242 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City, offer individual and small group classes. They start at $60 an hour for one and go up to $160 for four. You’ll learn basic techniques and have something to take home. Book classes online at BoiseArtGlass.com or ZionArtGlass.com.





Gifts that keep you warm

Renowned fashion and outwear designer Robert Comstock sells his luxurious leather and fabric coats, sweaters, pants and more for thousands at his New York City store. But in his hometown of Boise, you can get them at wholesale prices. This men’s soft deerskin coat will run you $8,500 elsewhere. In Boise at 765 W . Idaho St., you will find deep discounts.





sells his luxurious leather and fabric coats, sweaters, pants and more for thousands at his New York City store. But in his hometown of Boise, you can get them at wholesale prices. This men’s soft deerskin coat will run you $8,500 elsewhere. In Boise at 765 W Idaho St., you will find deep discounts. Boise’s Keep Her Wild Designs and Kelly2 Creations collaborated on cute snuggly beanies that are mama sized ($40) and baby sized ($35) at Idaho Made, 108 N. 6th St., Boise. Both makers have a selection of their wares at the shop that features all Idaho-made items.





and collaborated on cute that are mama sized ($40) and baby sized ($35) at Idaho Made, 108 N. 6th St., Boise. Both makers have a selection of their wares at the shop that features all Idaho-made items. Warm your heart — and the heart of the kids in your life — with handmade plush toys from Sew Cute by Nicole. Rhinos, dragons, mermaids and other creatures are sturdy, colorful and oh, so soft. They’re $25 at Idaho Made and Etsy.com.





Gifts with bling

Jewelry designer Deanna Scherrer makes a variety of elegant nature-inspired earrings, pendants and other trinkets, but her Idaho river necklaces are really special. She captures the geography of the state’s iconic rivers in these copper medallions. They’re $85 at Idaho Made and online.





are really special. She captures the geography of the state’s iconic rivers in these copper medallions. They’re $85 at Idaho Made and online. Make your holidays twinkle with one of these delicious, sparkling New York Candy Dome Rings by jewelery designer Alex Sepkus. These 18 karat gold diamond and sapphire rings run $2,800 to $3,600 at R. Grey Gallery, 415 S. 8th St., Boise. It’s also a great place to find glass art and other beautiful gifts.





The gift of art

Give this crafty gift and get a holiday ornament in the process with the DapperJackalopes’ DIY Idaho Ornament kit. It’s $16 for one, $30 for two at Idaho Made and online.





kit. It’s $16 for one, $30 for two at Idaho Made and online. Say “Happy Holidays” with Boise artist Ward Hooper’s 2018 set of holiday cards. Hooper is known for his iconic posters of Boise neighborhoods. These cards offer a flavor of our state. A box of 10 goes for $20, individuals $3 at his shop at 745 W Idaho St., Boise.





Gifts that taste good