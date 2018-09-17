11-hour benefit concert planned for staff of Boise’s Knitting Factory, closed since fire

The Knitting Factory, one of Boise’s most popular concert venues, has been closed since an accidental fire on Sept. 11 damaged more than half of the interior of the building at 9th and Myrtle streets.
There’s no word yet on when The Knit will be rocking again — but friends in the music community have come together to support the staff of the concert house.
A benefit concert is planned for Sunday, Sept. 23, at the Mardis Gras, 615 S. 9th St. All proceeds will go to the Knitting Factory staff.
“They just treat us like rock stars,” said Justin Arthur, a local band member and one of more than 20 people involved in organizing the benefit. He said most of the staff at the concert hall have one or more other jobs to make ends meet.
“Everybody is really coming together,”said Arthur, vocalist for Black Tooth Grin. “I can say enough nice things about the Knitting Factory.”
Knitting Factor General Manager Gary Pike was out of town when the fire occurred. The Statesman has been unable to reach him since that day. Arthur spoke very highly of Pike:
““He treats local bands like Led Zeppelin,” Arthur said. “He just loves the music and the people.”
The benefit concert, which will run from 1 p.m. to midnight, is open to music lovers of all ages. Cost is: $10 for 21 and older and $5 for under 21.
“This show is a way for us to show our love and support to The Knit family,” organizers wrote in an event announcement on Facebook. “They have given so much to us locals and now we have a chance to give something back. Please come out and help support the cause.”
The bands confirmed to play at the event so far are: Black Tooth Grin, Septic Era, Traitors Gate, Break Surface, Jintrick, Ghostbox, Hand of Doom, Eleven 44, Atheras, Abaasy and Basement. Most are hard rock or heavy metal bands, Arthur said.
A GoFundMe account with a $5,000 goal has also been set up (click here). Donations can also be made via PayPal online here.
