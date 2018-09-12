About 60 percent of interior of the Knitting Factory damaged by fire, water

The fire that struck the Knitting Factory in Downtown Boise late Tuesday afternoon wasn’t large or fast-moving, but it was hard for firefighters to get to because it was in floorboards and walls, a Boise Fire spokeswoman said Wednesday.
About 60 percent of the interior of the popular concert venue is damaged. The fire was reported at about 5 p.m., and multiple fire engines were dispatched to the scene, which was impacted by rushhour traffic.
“What wasn’t fire damaged was water damaged,” Boise Fire spokeswoman Chart Jackson said.
The fire burned above the mezzanine, in between the first and second floor. Firefighters had to break windows and rip into walls to get to the fire, and that left a lot of debris on the floor, Jackson said.
“The fire wasn’t swift or aggressive fire but damage-wise it was pretty devastating,” Jackson said.
The good news, she said, is that the building is still structurally sound, though some interior beams in the ceiling were charred. Some subfloor was cut, too.
Fire investigators were looking for clues to the cause of the fire Wednesday morning. Jackson said she had not heard them say there was anything suspicious about it.
On Wednesday morning, Knitting Factory employees were waiting outside for fire investigators to arrive — and to get an update on the extent of the damage. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
A Lizzo and Chanti Darling concert was scheduled at the Knit on Thursday. Talent buyer Danny Glazier said the show will likely be moved to a new location.
“The show will go on,” Glazier said. More details on that should be available later today.
Getting the Lizzo concert squared away is their priority, then they are going to go through their calendar of other shows to determine what they need to do with other upcoming shows, Glazier and others said.
Power was shut off to the Knitting Factory and adjoining buildings. It had been restored to Bonefish Grill by Wednesday afternoon, but it’s unclear when other businesses will be back on, Jackson said. Idaho Power did not immediately respond to a request for information.
