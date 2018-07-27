A Los Angeles developer just got the go-ahead for these apartments in Downtown Boise

The Boise City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved Los Angeles developer LocalConstruct’s plan for The Cartee, a 160-apartment building on 4th and Broad streets in Downtown Boise’s Central Addition neighborhood.
Mayor David Bieter praised the plan as a bonus to the Central Addition. Councilman T.J. Thomson said he liked the building’s design and hoped the building resembles it closely. The project is expected to go before Boise’s Design Review Committee in October.
The story below, written by John Sowell, was published July 27, 2018, under the headline, “A Los Angeles developer wants to build these apartments in Downtown Boise.”
More apartments may be coming to Downtown Boise on what is now a parking lot.
An eight-story apartment building proposed for 4th and Broad streets would have 160 living units, a parking garage and commercial space on the ground floor.
New details of the proposed The Cartee are offered in a report by city staff members to the Boise City Council, which plans to decide next month whether to grant a zoning change for the building.
Casey Lynch, co-owner of Los Angeles developer LocalConstruct, previously said The Cartee would be similar to The Fowler, a seven-story building with 159 apartments that LocalConstruct opened in March at 505 W. Broad St., one block west of The Cartee site.
The ground floor of the 4th Street side of The Cartee would include an entrance lobby, commercial space and living units that could double as work spaces. The Broad Street side would include commercial space, parking and a bike storage area.
Apartments would have one, two or three bedrooms. Prices have not been set, but Lynch said earlier that they would be comparable to The Fowler. There, rents start at $1,100 for a studio, $1,360 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,780 for two bedrooms.
Three of the eight floors would be dedicated to a 170-space parking garage. Vehicle access would be through an alley at the back of the building.
Under current zoning, a building can go no higher than 98 feet. Under the proposed zone change, there would be no limit. LocalConstruct has agreed to limit the height of The Cartee to 95 feet.
Comments